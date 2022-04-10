Sign up
Photo 1815
TVR Owners Club 2022
The TVR owners club meet at Burghley House Stamford. This is the first meeting since 2019 because of the pandemic so a nice slice of normality. I was using a polarising filter so the grass is rather green!
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
2
2
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
10th April 2022 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful photo op
April 10th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s quite a display! Like how you have the house as a backdrop!
April 10th, 2022
