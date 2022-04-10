Previous
TVR Owners Club 2022 by rjb71
Photo 1815

TVR Owners Club 2022

The TVR owners club meet at Burghley House Stamford. This is the first meeting since 2019 because of the pandemic so a nice slice of normality. I was using a polarising filter so the grass is rather green!
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Richard Brown

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful photo op
April 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
That’s quite a display! Like how you have the house as a backdrop!
April 10th, 2022  
