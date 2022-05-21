Previous
Lancaster Pa474 again! by rjb71
Photo 1839

Lancaster Pa474 again!

Well this is the 3rd time this month I've managed to capture the BBMF Lancaster City of Lincoln. I took my parents with me for this Flypast as I think they were getting fed up of me seeing it and not them.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Superb capoture! I can imagine the noise of these engines!
May 21st, 2022  
carol white ace
Great capture.Fav😊
May 21st, 2022  
