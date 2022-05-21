Sign up
Lancaster Pa474 again!
Well this is the 3rd time this month I've managed to capture the BBMF Lancaster City of Lincoln. I took my parents with me for this Flypast as I think they were getting fed up of me seeing it and not them.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Corinne C
ace
Superb capoture! I can imagine the noise of these engines!
May 21st, 2022
carol white
ace
Great capture.Fav😊
May 21st, 2022
