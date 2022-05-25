Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1842
Jubilee Helicopters
Lots of shots from the practice Jubilee Flypast to process so thought I would put the Helicopters in a collage. Top are two Army Wildcats, bottom left an RAF Puma and bottom right is an RAF Chinook. All shot at 1/160 with a focal length of 600mm
25th May 2022
25th May 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2869
photos
263
followers
106
following
504% complete
View this month »
1835
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
Latest from all albums
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
638
1841
1842
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Krista Marson
ace
You sure do know your planes!
May 25th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat collage
May 25th, 2022
George
ace
Wow! You are so fortunate to live near these free displays.
May 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close