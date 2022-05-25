Previous
Jubilee Helicopters by rjb71
Jubilee Helicopters

Lots of shots from the practice Jubilee Flypast to process so thought I would put the Helicopters in a collage. Top are two Army Wildcats, bottom left an RAF Puma and bottom right is an RAF Chinook. All shot at 1/160 with a focal length of 600mm
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Krista Marson ace
You sure do know your planes!
May 25th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat collage
May 25th, 2022  
George ace
Wow! You are so fortunate to live near these free displays.
May 25th, 2022  
