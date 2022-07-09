Sign up
Photo 1872
The Grace Spitfire
The Grace Spitfire over Burghley Park for the Battle Proms this evening. If you have ever witness one of these displays the very good set to classical music it makes quite an emotive display.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
