Welland valley wander

Photo 1896

There was a car rally at Grimsthorpe Castle today. This particular MG had come all the way from Cornwall the owner had been to visit someone who originally owned the car when it was first made!
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
