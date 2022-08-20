Sign up
Photo 1898
You Stupid Boy!
If you're British and of a certain age the title needs no explanation. If your not you may be confused..
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
George
ace
No explanation needed.
August 20th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Thetford!! What on earth are you visiting there for???
August 20th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
My thoughts exactly
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
! We know Thetford rather well!
August 20th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@carole_sandford
hahaha but I never lived there unlike my siblings!
August 20th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I also had a friend that lived there & then of course there was some family by the name of Sandford! Sorry to hijack your post Richard 😊
August 20th, 2022
