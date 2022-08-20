Previous
Next
You Stupid Boy! by rjb71
Photo 1898

You Stupid Boy!

If you're British and of a certain age the title needs no explanation. If your not you may be confused..
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

George ace
No explanation needed.
August 20th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Thetford!! What on earth are you visiting there for???
August 20th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
My thoughts exactly @30pics4jackiesdiamond ! We know Thetford rather well!
August 20th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@carole_sandford hahaha but I never lived there unlike my siblings!
August 20th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I also had a friend that lived there &amp; then of course there was some family by the name of Sandford! Sorry to hijack your post Richard 😊
August 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise