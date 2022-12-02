Sign up
Photo 1913
Sir Nigel Gresley
Photography has taken a bit of a back seat for me of late but I did manage to drag myself out to see the recently restored A4 class steam loco named after its designer and sister to the famous Mallard.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
1
0
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Babs
ace
What a great shot, good to see you back again
December 4th, 2022
