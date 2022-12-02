Previous
Sir Nigel Gresley by rjb71
Photo 1913

Sir Nigel Gresley

Photography has taken a bit of a back seat for me of late but I did manage to drag myself out to see the recently restored A4 class steam loco named after its designer and sister to the famous Mallard.
2nd December 2022

Richard Brown

Babs
What a great shot, good to see you back again
December 4th, 2022  
