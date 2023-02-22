Sign up
Photo 1961
Inside the Church
The inside of Holy Cross church Burley on the Hill. The sculpture atbthe far end is Lady Charlotte Finch. I've posted a second shot of just the sculpture for those interested.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
