Photo 1974
The Blue Blur
Damn these things are fast! Male Kingfisher exiting stage left at Ferry Meadows yesterday. My camera shoots around 14 frames per second and the next frame from this one has no sign of a Kingfisher in it!
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
1
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3016
photos
238
followers
98
following
540% complete
View this month »
Annie D
ace
I love the motion - it gives us the sense of how fleeting they are
March 18th, 2023
