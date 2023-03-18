Previous
Next
The Blue Blur by rjb71
Photo 1974

The Blue Blur

Damn these things are fast! Male Kingfisher exiting stage left at Ferry Meadows yesterday. My camera shoots around 14 frames per second and the next frame from this one has no sign of a Kingfisher in it!
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I love the motion - it gives us the sense of how fleeting they are
March 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise