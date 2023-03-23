Sign up
Photo 1975
National Day of Reflection
Normanton Church Rutland Water floodlit in support of Mariecurie's day of reflection campaign. First visit for me this year to my local landmark.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
5
4
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3017
photos
238
followers
98
following
541% complete
View this month »
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful night capture.
March 23rd, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow that’s impressive!
March 23rd, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely reflective light!
March 23rd, 2023
Mallory
ace
This is gorgeous - love the colors
March 23rd, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
There are never too many pictures of this church. Love it.
March 23rd, 2023
