National Day of Reflection by rjb71
National Day of Reflection

Normanton Church Rutland Water floodlit in support of Mariecurie's day of reflection campaign. First visit for me this year to my local landmark.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful night capture.
March 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Wow that’s impressive!
March 23rd, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely reflective light!
March 23rd, 2023  
Mallory
This is gorgeous - love the colors
March 23rd, 2023  
Tunia McClure
There are never too many pictures of this church. Love it.
March 23rd, 2023  
