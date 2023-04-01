Previous
Black 5 by rjb71
Photo 1979

Black 5

Steam Locomotive 44932 LMS Stanier Class 5 built in 1945 passing Ketton Signal Box dating from 1900. This line is unusual as it still has a traditional mechanical signal (out of sight ) that is controlled by the signal man.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Richard Brown

