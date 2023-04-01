Sign up
Photo 1979
Black 5
Steam Locomotive 44932 LMS Stanier Class 5 built in 1945 passing Ketton Signal Box dating from 1900. This line is unusual as it still has a traditional mechanical signal (out of sight ) that is controlled by the signal man.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
0
0
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3021
photos
236
followers
97
following
