Decay by rjb71
Photo 1978

Decay

Stamford Stations signal box looking in desperate need of some tlc. Built in 1893 and originally situated 100m to the west it was moved to its current location in 1987 to be preserved..
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Tunia McClure ace
This kind of breaks my heart. It is crying for help.
March 26th, 2023  
George ace
Delightful dilapidation.
March 26th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Wonderful capture.
March 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh how sad. Hope it can be restored.
March 26th, 2023  
Nick ace
Some people must have spent a good park of their lives up there.
March 26th, 2023  
