Photo 1978
Decay
Stamford Stations signal box looking in desperate need of some tlc. Built in 1893 and originally situated 100m to the west it was moved to its current location in 1987 to be preserved..
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
5
4
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3020
photos
238
followers
98
following
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
Tunia McClure
ace
This kind of breaks my heart. It is crying for help.
March 26th, 2023
George
ace
Delightful dilapidation.
March 26th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Wonderful capture.
March 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh how sad. Hope it can be restored.
March 26th, 2023
Nick
ace
Some people must have spent a good park of their lives up there.
March 26th, 2023
