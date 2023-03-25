Previous
Strike a Pose! by rjb71
Photo 1977

Strike a Pose!

Bit of a crop on a 200mm lens but I couldn’t resist grabbing a shot of this hare having a stretch!
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Madeleine Pennock
Well done for capturing a hare!
March 25th, 2023  
Maggiemae
If the camera is good, then cropping will be no problem! Light good too!
March 25th, 2023  
Milanie
Love it!
March 25th, 2023  
