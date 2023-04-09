Previous
Sir Nigel Gresley in the Golden Hour by rjb71
Photo 1984

Sir Nigel Gresley in the Golden Hour

That train again this time departing Wansford pulling the Coronation Jolly Fisherman which my parents were on as a treat for my Dads birthday.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 9th, 2023  
