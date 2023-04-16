Previous
Honey I shrunk the loco! by rjb71
Photo 1986

Honey I shrunk the loco!

Meet mini Sir Nigel Gresley. This is a 5 inch gauge model that took its owner 10 years to make. The attention to detail is amazing.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
April 16th, 2023  
