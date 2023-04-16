Sign up
Photo 1986
Honey I shrunk the loco!
Meet mini Sir Nigel Gresley. This is a 5 inch gauge model that took its owner 10 years to make. The attention to detail is amazing.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
1
1
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
3028
photos
235
followers
97
following
544% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
15th April 2023 3:15pm
Privacy
Public
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
April 16th, 2023
