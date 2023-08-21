Sign up
Photo 2038
Stand Tall
Popped out last night to see how the sunflowers are getting on. As you can see there doing quite well! Hard not to think about Ukraine with the blue sky and sunflower combination. A situation that looks unlikely to be resolved for years to come .
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Dianne
A beautiful and meaningful image. Would be lovely if the world was safe for everyone.
August 21st, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous. Same location as last year?
August 21st, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
August 21st, 2023
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely! I must do sunflowers soon!
August 21st, 2023
