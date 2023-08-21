Previous
Stand Tall by rjb71
Stand Tall

Popped out last night to see how the sunflowers are getting on. As you can see there doing quite well! Hard not to think about Ukraine with the blue sky and sunflower combination. A situation that looks unlikely to be resolved for years to come .
Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Dianne
A beautiful and meaningful image. Would be lovely if the world was safe for everyone.
August 21st, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous. Same location as last year?
August 21st, 2023  
carol white ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
August 21st, 2023  
Madeleine Pennock
Lovely! I must do sunflowers soon!
August 21st, 2023  
