Not something u see everyday! by rjb71
Photo 2054

Not something u see everyday!

The BBMF Lancaster and B17 Sally B in formation at Duxford today for the first time in 28 years!
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Corinne C
Nice shot
September 16th, 2023  
Liz Milne
Beautiful
September 16th, 2023  
Milanie
Well captured
September 16th, 2023  
