Photo 2054
Not something u see everyday!
The BBMF Lancaster and B17 Sally B in formation at Duxford today for the first time in 28 years!
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Corinne C
Nice shot
September 16th, 2023
Liz Milne
Beautiful
September 16th, 2023
Milanie
Well captured
September 16th, 2023
