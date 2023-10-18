Previous
Alone in the Sky by rjb71
Alone in the Sky

Hunting Jet Provost T5B at Duxford Flying Finale in a rather nice cloudscape
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Linda Godwin
somebody else was in the clouds, Great shot!!
October 18th, 2023  
Olwynne
Lovely capture
October 18th, 2023  
