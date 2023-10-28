Previous
Hunting under the Hunters Moon by rjb71
Photo 2080

Hunting under the Hunters Moon

A Great White Egret and Little Egret Hunting beneath the Full Hunters Moon just before it disappears into the clouds. There was a partial eclipse later but as usual the clouds obscured it from view.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Such a cool shot.
October 28th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely capture!
October 28th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
cool shot
October 28th, 2023  
summerfield ace
beautiful! aces!
October 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise