Photo 2080
Hunting under the Hunters Moon
A Great White Egret and Little Egret Hunting beneath the Full Hunters Moon just before it disappears into the clouds. There was a partial eclipse later but as usual the clouds obscured it from view.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Nick
Such a cool shot.
October 28th, 2023
Junan Heath
Lovely capture!
October 28th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
cool shot
October 28th, 2023
summerfield
beautiful! aces!
October 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
October 28th, 2023
