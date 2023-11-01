Previous
Crowland Abbey by rjb71
Crowland Abbey

Crowland Abbey, with a 20-metre drape of around 6,000 hand-made poppies along with a row of single use plastic poppies made by the children of a local play group as a tribute to the fallen.
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
wendy frost
A lovely capture at the Abbey. I will have to try and pop over to see it.
November 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
November 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Lovely capture, especially like the light.
November 1st, 2023  
