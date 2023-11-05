Previous
Aurora by rjb71
Aurora

Nice to finally catch the Aurora Borealis over that Church on Rutland Water. Been a while since I've done something like this and you forget how difficult it is when it's pitch dark.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Kitty Hawke ace
How very lovely.
November 5th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous picture! The clouds leading to the church and the lights are beautiful
November 5th, 2023  
