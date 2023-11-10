Previous
The Golden Tree in 2023 by rjb71
Photo 2089

The Golden Tree in 2023

This is the same tree as in my previous shot but taken at Sunrise this morning on my way to work. It always looks pretty special at this time of year.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Richard Brown

Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice shot!
November 10th, 2023  
Catherine P
So atmospheric. Fav
November 10th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Very beautiful and calm sunrise
November 10th, 2023  
