Remembrance

Another shot of the Standing with Giants exhibition at Stowe. This collection of silhouetted soldiers is part of the Standing with Giants outdoor remembrance art installation at the National Trust Stowe Gardens in Buckinghamshire. It's part of a larger project of 1500 soldier silhouettes to be displayed in Normandy next year to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D day landings. I was fortunate that it was raining, and as the sky began to clear, a double rainbow appeared over the soldiers