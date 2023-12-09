Previous
Grey Heron by rjb71
Grey Heron

A very obliging Grey Heron at Ferry Meadows today.
9th December 2023 9th Dec 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Corinne C
A fantastic capture
December 9th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
wow stretching out!
December 9th, 2023  
