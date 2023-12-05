Previous
A Wider Winter View by rjb71
A Wider Winter View

Another shot of Bellmount tower surrounded by icy trees.
5th December 2023

Richard Brown

Krista Marson ace
A winter wonderland
December 5th, 2023  
