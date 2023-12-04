Sign up
Photo 2103
Narnia?
Bellmount tower near Belton House in Lincolnshire at the weekend surrounded by frost and looking like a scene from Narnia.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
wendy frost
ace
Wonderful capture beautiful in the frost. When I was a child my friends and I played in that tower which was derelict 70 years ago.Belton Park was our playground those were the days.
December 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing
December 4th, 2023
Carole G
ace
Wow, yes, definitely Narnain!
December 4th, 2023
carol white
ace
A fairytale scene.Fav😊
December 4th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Fantastic!
December 4th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....Love it........
December 4th, 2023
julia
ace
Great shot..
December 4th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Magical & beautiful!
December 4th, 2023
