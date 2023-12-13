Sign up
Photo 2107
Flying Scotsman
Nice to catch the Flying Scotsman in its 100th year. Not the best weather conditions but a moody sky kinda of suits a steam loco I think.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Rob Z
ace
It does indeed - he just adds to the atmosphere with his big billows of steam..
December 13th, 2023
