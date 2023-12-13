Previous
Flying Scotsman by rjb71
Flying Scotsman

Nice to catch the Flying Scotsman in its 100th year. Not the best weather conditions but a moody sky kinda of suits a steam loco I think.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Rob Z
It does indeed - he just adds to the atmosphere with his big billows of steam..
December 13th, 2023  
