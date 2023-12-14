Previous
Tree of Lights by rjb71
Photo 2108

Tree of Lights

An alternative Christmas tree near Collyweston in Northamptonshire
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Suzanne ace
Nice shot!
December 14th, 2023  
