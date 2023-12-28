Previous
Black 5 45212 by rjb71
Black 5 45212

Managed to catch Black 5 45212 on its way back home after pulling the Christmas trains at Nene Valley railway.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Linda Godwin
Fantastic black and White!!
December 28th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers
Nice shot and looks great in mono
December 28th, 2023  
