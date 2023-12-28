Sign up
Previous
Photo 2116
Black 5 45212
Managed to catch Black 5 45212 on its way back home after pulling the Christmas trains at Nene Valley railway.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
bw-rjb
Linda Godwin
Fantastic black and White!!
December 28th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Nice shot and looks great in mono
December 28th, 2023
