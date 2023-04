Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada

Photo of the day... Woodbridge Memorial River Loop

Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada

The Woodbridge Memorial River Loop (across the street from us) looks a little different in the spring. The 1.9-km W.M.R.L is situated between Highway 7 and Woodbridge Avenue. It's a true gem to walk and explore the banks of the Humber River at any time of year.



Need to take another photo at the same spot in a month.



