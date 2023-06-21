Sign up
99 / 365
Varadero Beach, Cuba
Photo of the day... Varadero Beach, Cuba
© Rob Falbo
Also referred to as Playa Azul meaning "Blue Beach", Varadero has 20 km of white sandy beaches.
(Original film photo)
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Views
0
0
Album
365
Taken
21st November 2022 9:23am
sand
,
water
,
sun
,
fun
,
beach
,
travel
,
blue sky
,
cuba
