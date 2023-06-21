Previous
Varadero Beach, Cuba by robfalbo
99 / 365

Varadero Beach, Cuba

Photo of the day... Varadero Beach, Cuba
© Rob Falbo

Also referred to as Playa Azul meaning "Blue Beach", Varadero has 20 km of white sandy beaches.
(Original film photo)


21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

