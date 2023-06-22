Needles Eye Tunnel ~ South Dakota

Photo of the day... Needles Eye Tunnel

Custer, South Dakota USA

© Rob Falbo



South Dakota's Needles Highway 87 began attracting visitors upon its completion in 1922. The winding mountain roads, views, and narrow roadways allow drivers to revel at its natural beauty and engineering feat.



South Dakota's Black Hills are full of hairpin turns through the mountains and gorgeous landscapes, but you have to plan to make sure your vehicle, RV, or fifth wheel can fit through the three narrow "one way" openings.



According to travelsandcuriosities.com



"If you’re driving South on US 87, you’ll arrive at the three tunnels in the following order. Be sure to check the dimensions of each to see whether your vehicle will fit!



Hood Tunnel- 10’6’’ Wide X 9’10’’ Tall

Needles Eye Tunnel - 8’4’’ Wide X 11’3” Tall

Iron Creek Tunnel - 9’0 Wide X 11’4’’ Tall"