Photo of the day... Needle's Eye

Needles Hwy, Custer, South Dakota

© Rob Falbo



Experience South Dakota's Black Hills up close along Needles Highway 87. The winding mountain roads and view are out of this world. This place, full of hairpin turns through the mountains and gorgeous landscapes is a photographer's dream!



Rock climbers looking for a serious challenge can be found admiring the Needle's Eye rock formation on the way to their next big assent.



The sign at the sight reads:



Geology provides the foundation of scenery in the Black Hills. From rocky outcroppings to towering spires, the northern portion of Custer State Park highlights the essence of the central core. The central core is a region of rocks mainly composed of granite. This area is also home to some of the oldest rocks in North America, dating over two billion years of age. Formed underground and now exposed at the surface, the Black Hills region features a dome-like mass of resistant rocks.



