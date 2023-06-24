Cayote Rock ~ South Dakota

Photo of the day...

Cayote Rock ~ Needles Highway, Custer, South Dakota

© Rob Falbo



After seeing this distinct formation in the granite that most people refer to as Cayote Rock, it reminded me of something. It’s unofficially named after the cartoon character Wile E. Coyote. The Looney Tunes series featuring the Road Runner first appeared in a 1949 theatrical cartoon short called "Fast and Furry-ous". The rest is history.



Needles Highway 87 is a 23 km (14 mile) stretch of winding mountain road and world class views. This place, full of hairpin turns through the mountains and gorgeous landscapes is a dream for photographers.

