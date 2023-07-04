Previous
Nottawasaga Bay ~ Collingwood, Ontario by robfalbo
Nottawasaga Bay ~ Collingwood, Ontario

Photo of the day... Nottawasaga Bay
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

Sunshine and great times, happiness comes in waves...

A summer view of Nottawasaga Bay. You can see Millennium Overlook Park to the right.

Apple iPhone 8 photo ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/3690 sec. ~ ISO 25 ~ 4 mm ~ Pattern metering ~ no flash, compulsory.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
