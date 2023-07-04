Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
112 / 365
Nottawasaga Bay ~ Collingwood, Ontario
Photo of the day... Nottawasaga Bay
Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
Sunshine and great times, happiness comes in waves...
A summer view of Nottawasaga Bay. You can see Millennium Overlook Park to the right.
Apple iPhone 8 photo ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/3690 sec. ~ ISO 25 ~ 4 mm ~ Pattern metering ~ no flash, compulsory.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
112
photos
5
followers
5
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
boats
,
landscape
,
summer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close