Kortright Centre by robfalbo
163 / 365

Kortright Centre

Photo of the day… Kortright Centre ~ Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada © Rob Falbo (July 2021)

Located in the City of Vaughan, just north of Toronto. With 325 hectares of pristine woodlands, the Kortright Centre for Conservation hosts 100,000 visitors annually.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
