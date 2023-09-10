Goethe Bar

Photo of the day... Goethe Bar

Frankfurt Airport, Terminal 1

Frankfurt, Germany

© Rob Falbo



When passing this bar you instantly recognize Goethe by remembering Tischbein's painting "Goethe in the Roman Campagna".



Born in Frankfurt and considered the greatest German literary figure of the modern era. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749 - 1832) is best known for his epic poem 'Faust', a play about a man who sells his soul to the devil. His work has had a lasting impact on Western culture.



As well as being a poet, playwright and novelist, he was also a scientist, statesman, theatre director, critic, and amateur artist.