Previous
Goethe Bar by robfalbo
180 / 365

Goethe Bar

Photo of the day... Goethe Bar
Frankfurt Airport, Terminal 1
Frankfurt, Germany
© Rob Falbo

When passing this bar you instantly recognize Goethe by remembering Tischbein's painting "Goethe in the Roman Campagna".

Born in Frankfurt and considered the greatest German literary figure of the modern era. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749 - 1832) is best known for his epic poem 'Faust', a play about a man who sells his soul to the devil. His work has had a lasting impact on Western culture.

As well as being a poet, playwright and novelist, he was also a scientist, statesman, theatre director, critic, and amateur artist.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise