Protest of the day... (2)

Photo of the day... Vaughan CARES.

Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo (1994)



A young girl, at the center of the action, contributing in some way along with others in making things better. This time during Premier Bob Rae's Ontario of the early 90's.



Vaughan CARES organized and participated in many public hearings, delegations and demonstrations like this one at Queen’s Park. The purpose at the time was to oppose the expansion of the Keele Valley Landfill in Vaughan, as well as advocate for new and better environmental policies.



As a photo reporter for Lo Specchio, I helped document all their hard work and efforts that ultimately proved instrumental in the closure of the Keele Valley Landfill (in 2002). This then paved the way for the creation of the North Maple Regional Park.



Last year (2022), the ​City of Vaughan recognizes the environmental group "Vaughan CARES" with a commemorative event celebrating their historic achievements.



Vaughan CARES is officially known as the Vaughan Committee of Associations to Restore Environmental Safety.



(Original Film photo digitized)

