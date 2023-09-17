Sign up
Emergency Task Force
Toronto Police Emergency Task Force
© Rob Falbo
Another photo from my photo-reporter days.
These ETF officers were focused, guns pointed, on raiding a home, in the Islington Ave and Steeles Ave West area.
I was running alongside them pointing my camera at them.
17th September 2023
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
police
news
toronto
