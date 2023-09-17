Previous
Emergency Task Force
Emergency Task Force

Toronto Police Emergency Task Force
Rob Falbo

Another photo from my photo-reporter days.

These ETF officers were focused, guns pointed, on raiding a home, in the Islington Ave and Steeles Ave West area.

I was running alongside them pointing my camera at them.
Rob Falbo

