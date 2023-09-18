Previous
The past is written on your face... by robfalbo
The past is written on your face...

The past is written on your face.
Holguín, Cuba (circa 1995)
© Rob Falbo

“You live life looking forward. You understand life looking backward.” – Søren Kierkegaard

These gentlemen were kind enough to let me take a photo. They lived in Cuba all their lives, witnessed the revolution and seemed to be at peace.

Original film photo digitized in black and white.
Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
