Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
188 / 365
The past is written on your face...
Photo of the day...
The past is written on your face.
Holguín, Cuba (circa 1995)
© Rob Falbo
“You live life looking forward. You understand life looking backward.” – Søren Kierkegaard
These gentlemen were kind enough to let me take a photo. They lived in Cuba all their lives, witnessed the revolution and seemed to be at peace.
Original film photo digitized in black and white.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
188
photos
7
followers
7
following
51% complete
View this month »
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
black and white
,
faces
,
cuba
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close