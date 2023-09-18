The past is written on your face...

Photo of the day...

The past is written on your face.

Holguín, Cuba (circa 1995)

© Rob Falbo



“You live life looking forward. You understand life looking backward.” – Søren Kierkegaard



These gentlemen were kind enough to let me take a photo. They lived in Cuba all their lives, witnessed the revolution and seemed to be at peace.



Original film photo digitized in black and white.