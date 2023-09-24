Sign up
194 / 365
Niagara Falls
Photo of the day...
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo
An authentic misty day photo with a ferry boat and a rainbow.
According to Niagara Parks (Geology Facts & Figures) Niagara Falls erodes an average of about 1 foot per year.
The good news is that's down from a historical average of about 3 feet. The bad news is that the remaining 30+ km to Lake Erie will have eroded in about 50,000 years. Book your boat ride now!
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
falls
,
canada
,
waterfall
,
rainbow
,
mist
,
ontario
,
misty
,
niagara
,
ferry boat
