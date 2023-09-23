Sign up
Previous
193 / 365
Avenue Cibi E Vini, Innisfil, Ontario
Photo of the day... Avenue Cibi E Vini
Friday Harbour Resort, Innisfil, Ontario
© Rob Falbo
The Italian Restaurant at Friday Harbour.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
193
photos
7
followers
8
following
52% complete
Tags
canada
,
ontario
Diana
ace
I love this, so much bling!
September 23rd, 2023
