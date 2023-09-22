Sign up
192 / 365
"The local watering hole"
Photo of the day... Local Watering Hole
N/E Wyoming into South Dakota
© Rob Falbo
One of the most beautiful and pristine places in the world.
With over 600 species of wildlife in the State of Wyoming you're bound to run into a few.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
road
,
nature
,
animals
,
trip
,
wyoming
