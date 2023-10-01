Casa Loma

Photo of the day … Casa Loma -

1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, Ontario, CA

© Rob Falbo (2009 ~ Photo-Art)



Casa Loma translates literally to "Hill House" in Spanish and is a Gothic Revival castle-style mansion with a beautiful garden in midtown Toronto.



Built as a residence by Sir Henry Pellatt who was born to British parents in Kingston, Ontario on January 6, 1859. The construction of this “House on the Hill” started in 1911 and ended in 1914.



It’s full history can be found on casaloma.ca as well as more information on Casa Loma as a special event venue.



“Casa Loma was named the Best Venue in North America by BizBash in 2016. The operational takeover by Liberty Entertainment Group commenced in 2014 and since then improvements to the treasured landmark have been substantial. Upgrades include: full air conditioning, state-of-the-art AV, a cutting edge theatre and a seasonal outdoor event space. Liberty Group’s catering and events team are seasoned event professionals, making sure every event pulls together seamlessly.”

