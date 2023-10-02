Previous
Graffiti Alley ~ Toronto by robfalbo
Graffiti Alley ~ Toronto

Photo of the day... Graffiti Alley
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2023)

Yes, this is graffiti on a wall.

The iconic "Graffiti Alley" located within Toronto’s Fashion District is where you'll find a massive swath of vibrant street art.

Rush Lane just south of Queen Street West is home to the city's most unexpected "open-air" tourist attraction that spreads out for about 1,000 feet.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
