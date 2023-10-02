Sign up
Graffiti Alley ~ Toronto
Photo of the day... Graffiti Alley
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2023)
Yes, this is graffiti on a wall.
The iconic "Graffiti Alley" located within Toronto’s Fashion District is where you'll find a massive swath of vibrant street art.
Rush Lane just south of Queen Street West is home to the city's most unexpected "open-air" tourist attraction that spreads out for about 1,000 feet.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
graffiti
,
art
,
toronto
,
street art
365 Project
close