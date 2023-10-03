Previous
KISS Army
KISS Army

Photo of the day... KISS Army
Mickey Mouse + Gene Simmons
© Rob Falbo

“Pop art is the inedible raised to the unspeakable.” ~ Leonard Baskin

Very cool... saw this artwork at Fresh Prints Gallery in Vaughan Mills.
3rd October 2023

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
