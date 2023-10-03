Sign up
Previous
203 / 365
KISS Army
Photo of the day... KISS Army
Mickey Mouse + Gene Simmons
© Rob Falbo
“Pop art is the inedible raised to the unspeakable.” ~ Leonard Baskin
Very cool... saw this artwork at Fresh Prints Gallery in Vaughan Mills.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
0
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
203
photos
7
followers
8
following
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
25th April 2023 11:01am
Tags
canvas
,
kiss
,
canada
,
art
,
mickey
,
toronto
,
ontario
,
popart
,
mickey mouse
