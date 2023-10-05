Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art

Horror-themed painted guitars from the "It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art" exhibition from the Kirk Hammett Collection.



Metallica's famous guitarist Kirk Hammett has created one of the world’s most extraordinary collections of classic horror and sci-fi movie posters as well as guitars!



This photo is from the ROM exhibit in Toronto (2019 / 2020).



