Previous
205 / 365
Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art
Photo of the day...
Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art
© Rob Falbo
Horror-themed painted guitars from the "It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art" exhibition from the Kirk Hammett Collection.
Metallica's famous guitarist Kirk Hammett has created one of the world’s most extraordinary collections of classic horror and sci-fi movie posters as well as guitars!
This photo is from the ROM exhibit in Toronto (2019 / 2020).
Great Show!
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
205
photos
7
followers
8
following
Diana
ace
A fitting theme for this month and a great presentation.
October 5th, 2023
