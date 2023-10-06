Previous
Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art (2) by robfalbo
206 / 365

Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art (2)

Photo of the day...
Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art
© Rob Falbo

As a complement to my previous post...

Horror-themed painted guitars from the "It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art" exhibition from the Kirk Hammett Collection.

Metallica's famous guitarist Kirk Hammett has created one of the world’s most extraordinary collections of classic horror and sci-fi movie posters as well as guitars!

This photo is from the ROM exhibit in Toronto (2019 / 2020).
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous image, he sure is a very talented guy!
October 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise