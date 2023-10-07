Sign up
Previous
207 / 365
Kangaroo Fun
Kangaroo Fun
Stillwater, Oklahoma USA
© Rob Falbo
Lost Creek Safari, where visitors get a chance to get up close and personal with birds and unique animals.
Great place.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
kangaroo
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous and delighted face, a beautiful capture of a special moment.
October 7th, 2023
