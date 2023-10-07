Previous
Kangaroo Fun by robfalbo
207 / 365

Kangaroo Fun

Photo of the day... Kangaroo Fun
Stillwater, Oklahoma USA
© Rob Falbo

Lost Creek Safari, where visitors get a chance to get up close and personal with birds and unique animals.

Great place.
7th October 2023

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
56% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a gorgeous and delighted face, a beautiful capture of a special moment.
October 7th, 2023  
