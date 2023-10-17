Previous
by robfalbo
217 / 365

Photo / Video of the day… Museum Of Illusions
Las Vegas, USA
© Rob Falbo

My kids discovering a brilliant collection of perspective-changing rooms, enthralling installations, and spellbinding images. Nothing is ever quite as it seems at the Museum of Illusions in Las Vegas.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
59% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning capture of this magical place, love the patterns and colours.
October 17th, 2023  
